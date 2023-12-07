Flags to fly at half-staff honoring lives lost during the Pearl Harbor attack 82 years later
State officials and veteran services are honoring the 2,403 American lives lost in the Pearl Harbor attack 82 years ago.
Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Thursday to honor those who died during the attack. He also proclaimed Dec. 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Governor Walz also shared the following statement:
“Over 16 million people served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the four long years of World War II. It is fitting and proper to remember the sacrifices of all who served in defense of our nation during World War II, especially those who paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in defense of the liberties that Americans enjoy.”Gov. Tim Walz
The governor’s office added that individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will hold a virtual program via Zoom to highlight the contributions made by Minnesota veterans to the defense of Pearl Harbor during the attack.
A link to register for that program can be found below.
The museum adds that Minnesota has a connection to Pearl Harbor. The USS Ward Gun, which sits on the lawn of the Minnesota State Capitol Mall, fired the first shot of World War II for the United States, sinking a Japanese submarine.
In Wisconsin, Governor Evers also proclaimed Dec. 7 and ordered flags at half-staff along with sharing the following statement:
“Each year, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we lower the flags across our state to honor the more than 50 service members from Wisconsin who lost their lives, the more than 2,000 other individuals who were killed, and the countless others who were injured or whose lives were forever changed by the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we remember and pay tribute to these individuals, including so many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, and we offer our gratitude and respect for our veterans and service members as we reflect upon a dark day in our nation’s history and ensure future generations understand and appreciate their memory and their legacy.”Gov. Tony Evers