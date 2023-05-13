Fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Fishing season opening weekend

Minnesota’s fishing season is officially underway.

The annual Governor’s Fishing Opener kicked off the start of the season on Friday, with anglers joining Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in Mankato.

Minnesota’s fishing tradition is something the DNR says it has worked hard to make sure is passed to future generations.

There are some key things to know ahead of your fishing trip, the DNR said.

You’ll need a fishing license and an understanding of fishing regulations in the state.

You can keep walleye and northern pike on inland waters across the state, but bass will remain catch-and-release until May 27.