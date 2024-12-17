First-of-its-kind veterans home opens south of Mankato next spring

A first-of-its-kind home being built south of Mankato will help veterans get their lives back on track.



Organizers with the Bravo Zulu House near Winnebago say it will be the first all-military sober home for veterans with PTSD. The house will be home to 13 men and open next spring.

“They served us now, it’s our time to serve them,” Tim Murray with the Bravo Zulu House said. “They would be able to leave with the skills and tools they need to not only live a life sober, manage their PTSD and become the best versions of themselves.”

Organizers are fundraising to raise $1.2 million for the project.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.