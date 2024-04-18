Fired Minneapolis Public Schools teacher calls school district ‘cancerous rot’

A former math teacher at Minneapolis South High School says she was fired after she spoke out to school administrators and the entire school board about safety concerns she and other teachers have for themselves, students and staff.

Becka Thompson, who was fired on Friday, addressed the school board on Tuesday with some strong assertions.

“I am here to ask you to believe me when I tell you there’s a cancerous rot running right down the middle of this organization,” Thompson said.

In a January letter to the principal at South High School and school board members, Thompson told them she personally witnessed a student assault staff members and reported it to the principal but said that information was not sent to the school district.

“I don’t know how you can do that when so much of the data out there, with certain schools, is being doctored,” she said. “I have watched as management refuses to report aspects of our schools which desperately need to be addressed.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools but has not heard back.

Because Thompson is not a tenured teacher, she said she is not sure if the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers can or will appeal her firing.

MFT President Greta Callahan told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Thompson is not alone.

“I can tell you she is not the only person making those same accusations about the same administrators at the same school,” Callahan said.