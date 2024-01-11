Fire damages vacant home in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

A fire damaged a vacant two-story home in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Sixth Street Southeast at around 2:20 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from windows on the second story, the Minneapolis Fire Department says.

Smoke from the fire was visible on a traffic management camera in the area as it drifted across parts of Interstate 35W.

Smoke billows from a house fire in the 800 block of Sixth Street Southeast in Minneapolis on Jan. 11, 2024. (MnDOT)

The department says flames burned holes through the second-level floor and spread to the attic space, causing firefighters to quickly move outside and change to a defensive fire attack for safety reasons.

A second alarm was called to bring in more equipment and personnel to assist, and the bulk of the fire was extinguished in about an hour.

Nobody was found inside the home and no injuries were reported, the fire department says.

Utilities to the building were shut off and the home will now be boarded up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.