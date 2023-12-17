Fire breaks out at recycling center in Eagan

Firefighters are containing a blaze that broke out on the roof of a recycling plant in Eagan Sunday morning.

Eagan firefighters said they responded to the blaze at Gopher Resource near Highway 149 and Yankee Doodle Road just before 5 a.m.

Officials say the fire is contained and is not spreading to any product inside the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Highway 149 was closed earlier Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.