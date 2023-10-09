Fire at Frogtown duplex determined to have been set intentionally, 4 displaced

The St. Paul Fire Department says no one was injured but four people are now without a home after an early morning fire that was set intentionally Monday in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.

According to Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso, crews were called to the 600 block of Lafond Avenue around 6:40 a.m. for a fire in a vacant unit on the upper level of the duplex.

Mokosso says responding crews found flames coming from the second-floor windows.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

All four people who were displaced live in the lower unit.

According to Mokosso, crews were also called to the same address on Oct. 2. for a fire on the outside of the home.