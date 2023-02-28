Finish line proposal: Minnesota man ‘pops question’ at end of half marathon

You can call it a finish line proposal — and she said yes.

James Whelan of Faribault got engaged Sunday to his now-fiancée, Angela Burgess of Plymouth, as the pair completed a half marathon in Tampa, Florida.

Whelan ran the race with the engagement ring in his fanny pack.

“I guarded this with my life,” Whelan said.

During the proposal, many in the crowd starting clapping for the couple.

(ABC Action News video)

“I was in shock and so happy and all the emotions you would feel,” Burgess said. “We’re sweaty, and I’m not wearing any makeup, and you know, this is the best. This is perfect. It’s not how I planned it.”

The couple is planning to get married this fall in Bemidji.