Financial company moving into former St. Cloud Herberger’s building

Financial company moving into old Herberger's Building in St. Cloud

A big economic boost is coming to downtown St. Cloud.

Crews are remodeling the second floor of the former Herberger’s building for Midland Credit Management.

Developers say the financial company will employ more than 200 people.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis hopes the company will help revitalize downtown.

“It’s a big part of what we’re trying to do with redevelopment,” Mayor Kleis said. “Every restaurant and bar owner downtown or retail would love the opportunity to be able to have another 200 customers that are here every single day.”

Midland Credit Management is expected to move into the building at the end of next month.