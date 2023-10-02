FEMA, FCC set nationwide alert test for Wednesday

A nationwide test of the emergency alert system is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission say the national test will consist of two portions: testing the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Both are scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m.

The agencies say the WEA portion will be sent to all consumer cellphones while the EAS test will go to radios and televisions.

It will be the third nationwide test of the WEA system — the second to all cellular devices — and the seventh EAS nationwide test, FEMA says.

Officials say the purpose of the test is to ensure the systems continue to be an effective way to warn the public about emergencies.

In the event that the test needs to be postponed, FEMA says a backup test date is set for Oct. 11.