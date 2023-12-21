Feedback wanted on Allina’s decision to move mental health services for kids, teens at Thursday meeting

The state's Department of Health is asking for the public's feedback during a virtual hearing on Thursday evening.

Minnesota’s Department of Health wants to hear from the public Thursday evening for feedback on the relocation of Allina Health’s adolescent mental health unit.

Earlier this year, 5 INVESTIGATES got a copy of an internal memo from Allina officials, telling staff that children and mental health services would be transferring from United Hospital in St. Paul to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

The healthcare agency didn’t tell state regulators – or the families who rely on the services. Many people have come forward, saying this service has been important to their families, and having it change will shake things up.

According to state law, a public hearing must be held before closing or relocating certain hospital services.

During a previous interview with 5 INVESTIGATES, Allina officials admitted to the violation.

“It was our error, they told us that we did not interpret that regulation correctly,” said Dr. Mary Beth Lardizabal, Allina’s Vice President of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

RELATED: Allina to move mental health care for children, teens out of United Hospital

RELATED: Allina failed to alert state when it shuttered mental health unit for kids

Allina claims there will be no reduction in overall mental health services.

Thursday’s meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. You can call 651-395-7448 and then use the access code of 933 516 723#. You can also access the meeting by CLICKING HERE.