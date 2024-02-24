Federal push for allergen labels on medicine has a Minnesota connection

If you read food labels, you’ll notice major allergens are listed on the packaging, but the same is not true of many medications.

Now, there’s a push to change federal law to require allergen labels on medications as well.

Whether prescribed or over-the-counter, many medications don’t list if they contain a major allergen, such as dairy, eggs, peanuts or wheat.

Twelve-year-old Adina Togel and her family from Maple Grove discovered this the hard way last summer when Adina was away at summer camp. She was unknowingly given an antibiotic that triggered a severe reaction that sent her to the hospital.

“It was really scary. I was terrified. I really wanted my mom,” Adina said.

Now, a federal bill is designed to eliminate the guesswork. The Allergen Disclosure In Non-food Articles Act, or the ADINA Act, was introduced by Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips back in June.

It would require a label identifying each ingredient in a drug that is derived directly or indirectly from a major food allergen or a gluten-containing grain. It currently has 31 cosponsors in the House. There is also a companion bill in the Senate.

“I think it would help people tremendously. It would help people be less scared to wonder what is going on inside their body,” Adina said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to PhRMA, the drug manufacturer’s trade group. A spokesperson said “they are reviewing” the bill.

For more information on the bill, click here.