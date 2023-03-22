Fed expected to raise interest rates again Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will announce whether interest rates will increase again Wednesday afternoon.

If it does, it would mark another step by the fed in its continuing push to get inflation under control.

Many financial experts say the Fed is expected to handle these issues with different tools following the recent collapse of two large banks and high inflation.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by another quarter of a point Wednesday to address inflation and then increase lending to banks to help calm the financial turmoil.

If the Fed were to leave rates alone, some analysts believe it would alarm people, suggesting significant problems remain in the banking system.

Nicole Middendorf, a financial expert with Prosperwell Financial in Minnetonka, said the Fed is walking a fine line and that nothing is certain. She cautions people to not panic, but to make sure they have a diverse portfolio.

“Separate your emotions from your finances,” Middendorf said. “Don’t just get wrapped up in the news and ‘Oh my gosh I got to do something,’ that doesn’t mean you need to panic and make some changes. But it doesn’t also mean that you ignore your money, you need to look to see where things are should you be making some changes in this kind of environment. Right now, why would you not take advantage of some of these CD rates?”

The announcement is expected around 1 p.m. CT Wednesday.

If the Fed does raise its key rate, it would be its ninth hike since March of 2022.