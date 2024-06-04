Father and son elected to Division III Swimming Hall of Fame for achievements at St. Olaf College

The head swimming coach at St. Olaf College and his late father received a great honor this month.

Bob Hauck and his father, Dave Hauck, were both inducted into the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Division III Hall of Fame in Indianapolis.

“That’s emotional because I’m not thinking about myself — I’m thinking about my dad, and I’m thinking about my family,” Bob Hauck said.

Dave Hauck, who passed away in 2019, led the swimming program at St. Olaf for 44 years. Bob Hauck is the most decorated swimmer in St. Olaf history; he was an All-American who set national records. Bob Hauck picked up both awards.

“There’s no question every day at some point on the pool deck, I’m not thinking about him and the influence he had on me,” Bob Hauck said.

Bob Hauck was selected National Swimmer of the Year in 1987.