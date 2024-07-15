Father, 41, dies rescuing children from water in Elk River

There are flowers left on the banks of the Mississippi River near where Cody Pope saved his two children who began to struggle in the current Friday morning in downtown Elk River.

Pope, 41, ended up losing his life, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was an amazing daddy and a true hero in his last moments,” Cheryl Holzknecht, Pope’s partner, wrote on Facebook. “I don’t know how I will make it without him, he was my rock and did so much for anyone and everyone he knew.”

The sheriff’s office said the family had been swimming earlier near a sandbar in the river.

The kids began to struggle in the river’s current. Pope got the 10-year-old girl out, jumped in for the 6-year-old boy and got him to shore, according to authorities. That’s when Pope disappeared in the water.

“He started swimming this way, and then I lost sight of him and then I never seen him again,” said Ralph Sonterre, who witnessed the incident. “The two kids were out on the island, and I heard them hollering for their dad.”

Pope’s body was later discovered on Saturday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Classic Cody. The last act he would do is saving someone’s life,” said Naomi Jensen, who knew Pope through their church’s daycare.

“He’d want us all to be the best of what we can do for others, who we are to others, and share the love,” said Julie Goldenman, a family friend.

These two friends said “share the love” is a phrase Pope would often say to his kids about being kind to others — and something they won’t forget.

Pope worked as a carpenter in the community, according to loved ones. A fundraising page has been set up to help the family.