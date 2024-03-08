Fatal crash investigation underway in central Wisconsin

Authorities are investigating what they say is a fatal crash in Wisconsin that has closed part of a state highway in both directions.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 95 in the area of County Highway J in the Township of Dewhurst, located about 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

As of this time, no word on how many people were hurt or killed in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a van and a semi were involved.

According to Wisconsin’s 511 system, Wisconsin Highway 95 is closed at County Highway J. State authorities say westbound traffic should take Riveria Avenue to Pineview Road and to Fisher Avenue back to 95, while eastbound traffic can do the reverse.

A road closed sign near the scene of a fatal crash in Central Wisconsin. Credit: WAOW-TV

The sheriff’s office is also working with the Wisconsin State Patrol in its investigation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew on the way to the crash scene and will update this article with information as it becomes available.