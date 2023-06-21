Faribault Public Schools to stay in MSHSL after show of support for trans students

Faribault Schools to stay in MSHSL

The Faribault School Board voted 5-2 to stay in the Minnesota State High School League despite some members raising concerns over a years-old transgender athlete policy.

Faribault students walked out of school in protest in May when word spread that the school board might opt out of the MSHSL because of its policy that requires schools to allow transgender students to participate in sports in the gender they identify with.

About 200 people turned out for Tuesday night’s meeting, but no one spoke out in favor of leaving the MSHSL. However, many spoke out in support of transgender student-athletes.

Karl Grohs was one of those people.

“It’s a sad day for Faribault Schools when we talk about leaving the state high school league,” said Grohs. “We need the MSHSL, and we need transgender students.”

Linda Moore was one of two school board members who voted against staying in the MSHSL. She said protecting female student-athletes is part of Title IX requirements, and she intended to make sure those federal protections were honored.