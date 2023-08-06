Fargo police officer injured in shooting released from hospital

Fargo officer released from hospital

A Fargo police officer who was injured in a shooting last month was released from the hospital Saturday.

Fargo Police Department Officer Andrew Dotas is seen in footage released by the department walking down the hospital hallway to the applause of surrounding community members.

The shooting took the life of 23-year-old Officer Jake Wallin, who served in the Minnesota National Guard and was a native of St. Michael, Minnesota.

Another Fargo police officer, Tyler Hawes, was also shot and is still recovering at the hospital, officials say.

A 25-year-old woman was also injured during the shooting.

The gunman was identified as Mohamad Barakat, a 37-year-old Fargo resident. Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019.

