Fans make pilgrimage to display showcasing Bud Grant’s career at Vikings Museum

Headphones. Handprints. Letter jackets.

It’s the stuff legends are made of — and it’s all part of the Bud Grant display at the Minnesota Vikings Museum in Eagan. On Monday morning, it was a fitting place to reflect on Grant’s successful career and his long life.

Grant died at age 95 over the weekend.

It’s one of the reasons Maggie and Matthew Seedorf from Shakopee were at the museum.

“He’s like the Babe Ruth of Minnesota. He’s a sports icon. He stood for honesty and integrity,” Matthew Seedorf said.

“He represents Minnesota so well. He loved winter, and he loved it here. That’s what we loved about him,” Maggie Seedorf said.

Grant was the winningest coach in Vikings history and the engineer of the famed “Purple People Eaters.”