Fans gear up for busy sports weekend in Minnesota

Major sports night in Twin Cities

It’s a big weekend for Minnesota sports teams and will be a busy one for fans trying to pay attention to them all.

Both the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves have playoff games in the Twin Cities on Friday and Sunday, and the Minnesota Twins are in town, too.

The Twins will kick off their series against Washington at Target Field at 7:10 p.m. Friday, following a seven-game, East Coast road trip.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, the puck will drop for Game 3 of the Wild’s series against Dallas at Xcel Energy Center.

That’s also the same time tipoff of Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Denver is set for at Target Center.

Friday night’s games are the first home playoff games of the series for the Wild and Timberwolves, and it’s also the first time in 20 years the two teams have hosted playoff games on the same night.

Pre-game parties are planned and big crowds are planned in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul for the games.

While the Twins also play Saturday afternoon, the Wild and Timberwolves will get days off. However, Sunday is shaping up to be another huge sports day.

The Twins kick the day off with the series finale against Washington at 1:10 p.m. Then, the Wild and Stars will face off at Xcel Energy Center for Game 4 of their playoff series at 5:30 p.m. before the Timberwolves and Nuggets will get underway at Target Center in Game 4 of their playoff matchup starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Twins entered Friday with a record of 11-8 on the season. The Wild are tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven series against Dallas while the Timberwolves trail Denver 0-2 in their best-of-seven series.

Anyone heading to the Twin Cities Friday night or Sunday is urged to plan for extra traffic.