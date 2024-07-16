Family remembers Becker man who died in car crash earlier this month

A man from central Minnesota died Monday after being involved in a car crash earlier this month.

Thirty-six-year-old Chris Vyskocil of Becker died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The accident happened on July 6 at Highway 10 and Liberty Lane in Becker.

According to the criminal complaint, when deputies tried to pull over a stolen truck driven by 21-year-old Bradley Allen, he collided with Vyskocil’s car. Allen now faces several charges.

Vyskocil leaves behind his wife Brittany and four children.

“In his decision to steal that vehicle, he stole the future from my children, from myself, from his parents and all these people who loved him,” Brittany Vyskocil said. “He loved his family so much. His children were everything to him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Vyskocil family.