Family pushing for early release of terminally ill inmate

There’s a push to get a woman battling cancer released from Shakopee women’s prison.

Tracie Cowan is serving time for burglary and theft. Prison records show she’s expected to be released in about three years, but her family hopes the Department of Corrections (DOC) will allow her to leave sooner.

Daniele Dadras, the co-chair of the Hope Act Committee, said the 55-year-old is battling stage 4 cancer.

“Initially, it was in her esophagus but it ended up spreading to her liver, her brain, her bones, so it’s throughout her entire system,” said Dadras.

Dadras explains Cowan was already ill when she was sentenced in July on burglary and theft charges.

Her anticipated release date is February 2027, but Dadras says when she talks to Cowan, she can hear her conditioning worsening.

“Her condition has actually deteriorated just in the past week,” Dadras said.

Dadras has sent letters to the DOC and says she spoke with Commissioner Paul Schnell Friday, asking him to consider conditional medical release. Her fiance, Edward Miles, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS over the phone that they want to get her home.

“It makes me sad, so sad; who wants their last days to be incarcerated, not around your loved ones?” Miles said.

He describes her as a kind person who is not violent.

“I just pray for her every day, pray for her every time, pray she’ll be out to see her grandkids be able to hold them and love on them while she has the chance,” added Miles.

The Department of Corrections shared that they plan to review a conditional medical release for Cowan following a court hearing in January.