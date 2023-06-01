Family of murdered Minneapolis 14-year-old speaks out

Minneapolis police said 14-year-old Alan Davis was shot and killed Monday near the intersection of 37th Street and Bryant Avenue North.

His mother, Frances Davis, said her son was a kind person with a great future who did not deserve to die at the hands of a shooter, or shooters.

“My son should be alive today. I shouldn’t have been making funeral arrangements for my son today. My son was supposed to bury me. Not me burying him,” said Davis.

Davis asked the community to come together and stop the violence, especially among juveniles.

“I just want something positive to come from this. I want us to make sure that this doesn’t happen to no other child and no other family,” said Davis.

Alan Davis’s grandfather, Frank Davis, said he was struggling to come to terms with his grandson’s murder, but also wanted “something good to come of this.”

“And, if there’s one thing I can say about the people of Minnesota they will come together, said Frank Davis.

Alan’s aunt, Arie Brown, urged kids to put down their guns.

“Our youth is constantly being killed and they’re constantly being shot down,” said Brown. “Guns are always available to our youth. It’s what’s killing each other. At some point, we need to stop.”

Minneapolis Police said they have not yet made any arrests.