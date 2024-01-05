Family of 16-year-old hit-and-run victim calls for accountability

Family of 16-year-old hit-and-run victim calling for accountability

A stolen vehicle hit a 16-year-old in Minneapolis just two days before Christmas. The teenager is recovering as his family is calling for accountability.

“It’s just a very scary thing you know,” said Joshua Masloski, the victim’s father.

Masloski told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he got a call at work from his wife on Dec. 23 informing him his son had run home injured.

“Covered in blood, blood everywhere, big wound on his forehead saying he was hit by a car,” he said.

The teenager told them he was walking home and was just a block from their Whittier neighborhood apartment in Minneapolis when he crossed from 25th Street to Pleasant Avenue and heard a loud revving sound.

“He said when he turned around, the vehicle was right there and his immediate reaction was to jump. When he jumped, he hit his forehead on the metal part next to the front window,” said Masloski. “If he hadn’t jumped, he probably would’ve been smashed between the parked car that they had hit after they hit my son.”

According to the police report, the stolen Kia also crashed into multiple vehicles and the four people inside ran from the scene. Police took the vehicle into custody.

Masloski, meanwhile, met his wife and son at Hennepin County Medical Center.

“I was just like, ‘Woah,’ when I saw the gash in his forehead,” he said. “That’s my baby, you know. It was terrifying, it was very scary.”

His son has a bruise on his brain and continues to deal with headaches and dizziness as the gash on his forehead heals. He has an appointment later this month with the traumatic brain injury unit, according to Masloski.

“I really feel that the police really need to start cracking down more on this,” he said. “That’s the scary part — who knows if it’s going to happen to someone else and someone won’t make it.”

Minneapolis police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the case is still open. Anyone with information should call the police department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family’s medical expenses.