Family describes Chicago shooting that killed 19-year-old Minnesota woman

A local family is looking for answers after a Chicago shooting left a 19-year-old Chaska woman dead.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in Pattowattamie Park in the Rogers Park neighborhood in Chicago.

Keilaysia Gladney and her 19-year-old sister Keyo’nce Gladney were on a trip in Chicago and decided to meet up with friends at the park when two people opened fire.

“I remember two people walking up, one with a ski mask and one without,” said Keilaysia. “I thought that was suspicious.”

In a matter of minutes, gunshots rang and both sisters ran.

According to Chicago Police, four people were shot, including Keilaysia and Keyo’nce. Keilaysia was shot in the foot and Keyon’ce in the chest.

“I saw her fall to the ground. I thought she tripped,” said Keilaysia. “She wasn’t making any sound. She wasn’t screaming. I was confused.”

Authorities say Keyo’nce was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The other victims survived.

Back in Minnesota, the rest of the family received the devastating news.

“My mom, she just was like, ‘Keyo’nce is dead,’ and I was like, it just felt like not real,” said Kourtney Gladney, a sister.

Family says Keyo’nce wanted to become a paramedic, was outgoing and creative and never failed to make them laugh.

“She was a big fan of the singer named Anne Marie, so she would always play that and we’d always nag her about playing that all the time,” said Kanani Jones, another sister.

While good memories are kept close, Keilaysia says she is still working through the trauma of that February day.

“I hear gunshots; I hear the sound of her like moaning, like groaning. That’s what gets me, is the flashbacks and the sounds,” Keilaysia explained.

Chicago Police say the suspects ran away on foot. There have been no arrests connected to the case, but the family says they believe justice will be served.