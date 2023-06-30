Family celebrates life of woman who voluntarily passed after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

A Minnetonka woman made the decision to end her life on her own terms after receiving a grave medical diagnosis.

Cheryl Harms Hauser, 76, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago. She recently decided to participate in a process to hasten death by voluntarily stopping eating and drinking, also known as VSED.

Cheryl passed away on June 2, according to her obituary. She is survived by her husband, David McNally, who she met at the age of 60.

Joy was her greatest attribute, according to McNally, who said, “she was a very joyful person, and she brought joy to so many people.” Cheryl played in a bell choir for 38 years and enjoyed music, like the band Peter, Paul and Mary.

The choice was made after Cheryl watched her brother die from the same disease.

She said, “I’m not going to memory care, when my quality of life gets to the point — nothing matters. I will choose to die my own way,” according to McNally.

VSED is legal, medically supervised and hospice is involved.

To raise awareness and educate people on compassionate choices for people with terminal illnesses, McNally and Cheryl shared their journey on social media.

They even arranged a Zoom call with one of her favorite musicians, Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary. Yarrow sang “Blowin’ in the Wind,” one of his band’s hit songs, during the video call.

Cheryl’s three children, as well as McNally and his five children, supported her decision.

“She wanted to prevent her own suffering and prevent our suffering. We saw it as a very selfless act,” said McNally.

McNally was Cheryl’s caregiver and aided her in the process. She died nine days after beginning VSED. It was McNally’s second time losing the love of his life — his first wife, Jo, died of ovarian cancer in 2003.

McNally says Cheryl’s last days were filled with “love, family, friends and music.”