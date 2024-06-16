Families soak up the sun as heat advisory looms over the Twin Cities

It was the calm after our overnight storms Sunday morning, and the calm before the storm of families rushing to the beaches of Bde Mka Ska to soak up a hot Father’s Day.

“Its a beautiful morning right now, but I’m sure this place will be packed by lunchtime,” Matt Reber said.

For Reber’s lab, Roobi, hot days just aren’t her favorite.

“It kind of zaps the life out of her a bit,” Reber laughed while throwing Roobi’s tennis ball into the lake. “She’s good in all seasons except the dog days.”

Splashing in the water before the temps start sizzling the metro is key for pups like her.

“We are pretty dialed in to the weather reports around here,” Reber said. “She gets out here, cools her belly off for a bit, gets some exercise then we can kind of shut it down the rest of the day.”

And also getting on the water Sunday morning trying to beat the crowds was father-son kayaking duo Dave and Dave Ellering.

“I like the heat. I love it. Out on the lake, it don’t bother me at all,” Ellering said.

The two planned to enjoy this Father’s Day on the lake, and came prepared for all Mother Nature could throw their way.

“Wear a hat if you’re bald! Or put plenty of sunscreen on, bring some water with and stay hydrated,” they both said.

While it may be the first hot day of the summer, it won’t be the last. Health experts urge you to watch out for those signs of heat exhaustion which can look like headaches, dizziness or feeling sluggish.