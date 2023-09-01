Fair officials: Ways to stay cool with hot temps during the last weekend of the Great Minnesota Get-Together

As fairgoers head into the last weekend of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the weather forecast remains top of mind.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend, uncomfortably hot for early September.

Minnesota State Fair officials remind visitors there are various ways to stay cool this weekend and say the best way is to bring a refillable water bottle.

There are also misting stations scattered about the fairgrounds to help people cool off as the temps climb throughout the day.

Two buildings on the fairgrounds — the Northend Event Center and the History and Heritage Center — are air-conditioned. So, if you are really hot and need a place to cool off, those are two places to go.

“If people start to feel unwell, we always encourage them to either visit first aid or call 911. We have a dedicated dispatch center just for the fair, so we encourage people to use that resource and get some help,” said Maria Hayden, spokesperson for the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota State Fair has a partnership with Regions Hospital for two aid stations at the fair, and there are also EMS stations throughout the grounds.