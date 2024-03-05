UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram now working after hour-long outage Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Facebook and Instagram are now working as of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, along with their associated platforms Messenger and Threads.

Downdetector showed a steep drop in reported outrages around 10:24 a.m.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will work to provide updates on what may have caused the issue.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Users are reporting that Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads are not working as of Tuesday morning.

Downdetector is showing a large spike in reported outages that began around 9:20 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of people are reporting that they aren’t able to log in.

It is not yet known when the issue will be fixed or what may have caused the outage.