Expect busy roads, airports throughout Labor Day weekend

After a summer of record-high air travel, this Labor Day weekend is expected to be a busy one.

Early Friday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera showed a crowded Terminal One.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects more than 17 million people to be screened through next Wednesday across the country.

Bad weather could impact flights in and out of the Northeast part of the country over the weekend, since thunderstorms are expected in that area on Saturday.

For anyone hitting the road, millions more will be joining you, according to AAA.

“Typically, with any holiday, 85-90% of travelers go by car. It’s the most convenient and likely the most cost effective for a family,” said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

There’s some good news though for drivers – the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is a bit less expensive than last year. In Minnesota, the average will cost about $3.17, while in Wisconsin, that average is at $3.22, according to AAA.

You can also follow 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS traffic reporter Hanna Conway by CLICKING HERE.

Conway says since it’s a holiday weekend, there won’t be additional construction projects from the Minnesota Department of Transportation through Monday. In addition, some areas such as Highway 169 between Shakopee and Jordan will have construction cones lifted this weekend, and all lanes along that highway will reopen from 12 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

However, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says anyone traveling along WIS 70 from Waldora Road in the Town of Daniels to WIS 35 in Siren should drive that stretch of road slowly due to a delay in a maintenance project.

According to WisDOT, the weather this past week has prevented construction crews from finishing a seal and placing new pavement markings on the road. As a result, there are loose stones on the road and no centerline, so drivers should drive carefully and allow additional space between vehicles.

The delayed work is expected to be finished next week.