Exhibit at Minneapolis Institute of Art highlights works by staff members

It holds art from around the world, but not everything on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Art comes from outside the museum.

Some of the works of art are actually created by employees at the museum.

Over the past few years, MIA has held the Staff Art Show to highlight the work of more than 30 team members from a range of departments across the museum.

“The visitors really love the Staff Art Show,” Steven Hall with MIA said. “To provide an opportunity to showcase the creativity and immense talent of so many of our colleagues here is really a special thing to do.”

The Staff Art Show runs through Jan. 28.