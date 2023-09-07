Exceptional drought conditions now reported in parts of Minnesota, expand in Wisconsin

As the fall season approaches, parts of the Midwest are continuing to see dry conditions worsen.

In last week’s report, the U.S. Drought Monitor said no parts of Minnesota were in exceptional drought, and just over 10% was in an extreme drought. The percentage of land in an extreme drought is at 16.1%, while 1.4% of the state is now experiencing an exceptional drought.

Counties listed as having at least part of the land having exceptional drought conditions include Aitkin, Carlton, Freeborn, Mower and Pine.

Essentially, all of Minnesota is experiencing some kind of drought, with 0.08% of the state having no abnormally dry conditions, according to the national drought monitor.

At this time last year, there were no parts of Minnesota in exceptional or extreme drought, and less than 1% of the state was in a severe drought. In addition, just over 74% of the state at that time had no kind of dry conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the last time Minnesota had exceptional drought conditions was almost exactly two years ago on Sept. 14, 2021. Records show that at that time, a swath of land stretching from the Canadian border southwest into Norman County was experiencing that level of drought.

Exceptional drought conditions are also increasing in Wisconsin, with 2.44% of the state in that condition, and covers parts of Bayfield, Crawford, Douglas, Juneau, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon Counties. Last week, that percentage was at 0.66%. At this time last year, there were no parts of the state in exceptional, extreme, or severe drought.

Non-drought conditions continue in most of St. Croix County, as well as parts of Dunn and Pierce Counties in western Wisconsin. On the eastern side of the state, there are no drought conditions in parts of Brown, Shawano, Oconto, Marinette and Menominee Counties. Abnormally dry or worse conditions cover more than 96.6% of the state.

The current seven-day forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority shows a couple chances of rain, primarily this weekend – showers are possible Saturday night, as well as during the day on Sunday. There is also a much smaller chance of rain on Monday. Cool temperatures are also expected, with the warmest temperatures expected on Saturday.

