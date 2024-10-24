Entrepreneur creates space for Black professionals aimed toward building community through culture

Entrepreneur creates community through culture

An entrepreneur in Minneapolis is making it her mission to create an inclusive space for Black professionals to fill a void in the Twin Cities.

Recent “Greater MSP” studies have shown the region has improved in retaining people from out of state recruited for employment. However, when it comes to retaining highly educated people of color, it’s a challenge.

Through The B Suite, Jhaelynn Elam, The B Suite CEO, is building community through culture — and she’s seeing the impact first-hand.

Bria Black, a Target Corporation employee, and her husband moved from Louisiana, ready to start from scratch, but the new chapter wasn’t so welcoming.



“We were alone, and everything was not what we thought it would be,” Black said.



Stuck in isolation in 2018, finding a community she identified with felt out of reach.



“I was in my room crying,” Black said. “I was really distraught.”

Elam faced those same feelings when she moved to the Twin Cities three years ago.

“It feels suffocating and very isolating,” Elam said. “I made it my personal mission and I’m determined for Black professionals to never feel like they don’t belong.”



One year ago, Elam opened up “The B Suite” in downtown Minneapolis to create a cultural hub of experiences tailored to Black professionals.

The suite is a co-working space, social setting, and gateway to cultural resources ranging from health and wellness to professional development.

“One of the number one reasons that has been cited why a Black professional, or professional of color would leave the Twin Cities is because of the lack of community and the lack of culturally-specific amenities,” Elam said.

Elam held her own focus groups asking what people want to see in the Twin Cities and having inclusive, culturally competent spaces was a top answer.

“I want people to feel excited to be here. I want people to feel like they belong,” Elam said.



Many see “The B Suite” as a place of hope in the heart of the Twin Cities, giving black professionals a reason to stick around in Minnesota and call it home.



“It was literally a Godsend. It was the best thing that she [Elam] could have done,” Black said. “I think that community is the most important thing for people who want to thrive, live and survive. In Minnesota, you have to have it.”



The official B Suite grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is Saturday, October 26th from 4:30-6:30 p.m.



The B Suite credits partners for bringing their vision to life. One of the B Suite’s partners is IKEA, who donated furniture to the space.

“We are excited to support The B Suite through our furniture donation,” said Sanjay Kumar, Market Manager for IKEA in the Twin Cities. “At IKEA, we believe in creating inclusive spaces that allow individuals to connect, learn, and thrive. Our support for The B Suite is a wonderful step toward promoting equality and representation, and we are proud to contribute to a more equitable Twin Cities.”

The B Suite is open to partnerships with businesses and organizations with like-minded goals. Contact Jhaelynn Elam at jhaelynn@b-suite.co for more information.