Ellison to announce ‘major consumer protections lawsuit’ during Tuesday news conference
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce what his office is calling a major consumer protections lawsuit on Tuesday.
So far, the only detail he has shared about the lawsuit is that it will be targeting a “bad actor” that cheated thousands of Minnesotans out of millions of dollars, according to Ellison’s office.
An announcement is scheduled to be made at 9:45 a.m.
