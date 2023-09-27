Electric jet skis could be coming to a lake near you

We’ve all heard of everything from electric lawnmowers to electric cars — but what about electric jet skis and snowmobiles?

The first electric Taiga jet ski was just delivered in mid-September to Centre Powersports and Marine in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. It’s one of the first to arrive in the Upper Midwest.

“You just charge it up and you go play,” said Eric Peterson, owner of Centre Powersports and Marine.

Other manufacturers are working on their own versions of electric watercraft, but Taiga, which is based in Canada, is one of the earliest to the growing market for electric powersports.

The carbon-fiber version costs about $26,000; a standard model sells for about $17,000.

The battery lasts about two hours between charges.

Peterson says the advantage is that electric vehicles are quiet and more environmentally friendly.

“It’s very quiet. You hardly hear it at all. You don’t have the exhaust, or the gas and oil around the water,” he said.

This winter, Taiga’s electric snowmobiles will also hit the Minnesota market. They go into production in November and could be available as early as December.

Peterson says the batteries are built to withstand cold temperatures and go up to 60 miles between charges.