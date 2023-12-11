Eight arrested, 2 cited after pro-Palestine protest causes major backup at Lowry Tunnel

Incident in Lowry Tunnel causes massive backup on I-94

Eight people were arrested and two others were cited after a pro-Palestine protest blocked eastbound traffic at the Lowry Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, officials said.

A convoy of vehicles decorated with Palestinian flags clogged traffic for about an hour when it parked inside the tunnel just before 5 p.m., traffic camera footage shows. Congestion appeared to extend for miles, affecting rush-hour commuters on interstates 94 and 394.

The Minnesota State Patrol said its troopers went to meet the demonstrators who were blocking traffic and started making arrests. Eight vehicles and three trailers were towed away.

According to the State Patrol, five men were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the legal process and impeding traffic; a man and a juvenile male were each arrested on suspicion of fleeing in a motor vehicle; and one woman was arrested for probable cause possession of a firearm without a permit. A man and a juvenile male were also cited for impeding traffic.

The State Patrol called the interstate blockage “unacceptable.”

“Freeways are used by everyone and are an artery for emergency vehicles,” the agency said in a statement. “It is illegal to walk on the freeway and blocking traffic is dangerous for everyone involved or impacted.”