Egg prices expected to increase 20% in 2025

Minnesotans are navigating the egg shortage in different ways as the Agriculture Department predicts prices will jump another 20% this year.

Experts explained bird flu is causing supply shortages and high prices.

“I joke with people. I say, ‘I don’t have children. I have chickens,’” Ranelle Kirchner, a St. Paul resident, said. “They’re so much fun, they have their own little own little personalities.”

At the Goodrich Farm, St. Paul residents struck a deal you can’t beat.

“The tradeoff [is] we give them lots of food and good seeds and they give us eggs in return,” said Adrian Schramm from St. Paul.

Cocoa and Helena, the chickens, have been laying eggs in this backyard for years, but this time around their job is in high demand.



“It’s been a huge saver in terms [of] we consume quite a bit of eggs,” Kirchner said.



The price of eggs has soared about 47% in the last year.

The couple spends $30 per month to take care of their chickens, which saves them hundreds of dollars in the long run.



“The flavor is unbeatable, and not to mention, with the cost of eggs, it’s incomparable,” Kirchner said.

Oxendales Market explained they’re not seeing grocery shoppers buy less eggs, but they’re changing the type they’re buying.



“We have a lot of local producers that we work with that haven’t been affected nearly as much in egg prices, so those are the first ones to sell now,” Adam Oxendale, Oxendales Market, said.



Oxendales Market is seeing higher-grade eggs fly off the shelves faster than the other brands because, for once, they’re cheaper.

“Hopefully, it will come down as soon as we can lower these prices back to where they should be, but until then, we’re at the mercy of the market,” Oxendale said.