A fire at an Eden Prairie home has left one dead, according to authorities.

The Eden Prairie Police and Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 17000 block of Rustic Hills Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.

Responders found a deceased adult inside the house.

The fire has been extinguished, but there is significant damage to the home and some minor damage to the adjacent houses, authorities said.

