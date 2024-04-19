Earth Day events happening all weekend across the metro

This weekend, many cities, counties and organizations across the Twin Cities metro area are holding Earth Day events ahead of the annual event.

Earth Day – which is not a federal holiday – is celebrated on April 22. The annual event began after a Wisconsin senator, Democrat Gaylord Nelson, had an idea that would eventually become Earth Day.

RELATED: Earth Day: How a senator’s idea more than 50 years ago got people fighting for their planet

A list of events happening around the metro, the surrounding area and the state can be found below. Events are first categorized by day and then by city.

FRIDAY:

Minneapolis – The Mississippi Watershed Management Organization is hosting a pre-Earth Day event – the signing of a Mississippi River Operation Pollination Partnership. The event itself – a resolution showing support for pollinators – is being organized by students at the University of Minnesota and the National Park Service’s Midwest Regional Office.

St. Paul – Students at St. Paul Public Schools will celebrate a Plastic Free Lunch Day.

SATURDAY:

Minneapolis – The Great River Coalition will hold its 9th annual Earth Day 5K Bee Run/Walk/River Cleanup at Boom Island Park at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE to register and learn more about the event, which begins at 9 a.m.

Minneapolis – An Earth Day Clean-Up will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., where volunteers can clean 44 sites across the city’s park system. You don’t need to register for the event, but you can get bags and gloves at all Earth Day sites. The collected materials will then be disposed of by the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling team. CLICK HERE for a list of sites.

St. Paul – A citywide cleanup in honor of Earth Day will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. for the 48th annual event. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help remove trash which accumulated in the city’s parks and neighborhoods over the winter. CLICK HERE to find a kick-off site, where you can check in and pick up bags and gloves before collecting litter.

St. Paul – A Party for the Planet will be held at Como Zoo and Conservatory starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include games, crafts, a Zookeeper talk, a gardener chat, receive free tree saplings and a story theatre. Attendees can also register to win a prize.

St. Paul – The Science Museum of Minnesota will celebrate Earth Day by having tours highlighting sustainability advances by the museum, chats with earth science experts on habitat restoration, civil engineering, alternative energy sources, decarbonization and more. In addition, a new movie will be show in the Omnitheater, and the first 200 people to buy tickets for Saturday will receive a special, limited-edition prize.

Eden Prairie – Exo Expo will be held from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Eden Prairie Center by the Eden Prairie AM Rotary Club. There will be dozens of eco-friendly vendors and booths, as well as interactive elements including a showroom for electric vehicles and a family zone with games, a petting zoo and seed planting activation.

River Falls – The University Center at UW-River Falls will hold its third annual Earth Fest, which celebrates environmental wellness efforts with the community. Events include a sustainability and wellness fair with more than 85 exhibits, giveaways of trees, LED lightbulbs, laundry detergent sheets and other items. You can also bring well water to be tested, as well as one or two gently used adult clothing items to trade in order to reduce the disposal of clothing. There will also be disposal sites for batteries and prescription drugs.

SUNDAY

St. Louis Park – Community members can join city staff with picking up litter and preparing parks for the upcoming summer. Registration isn’t required, and participants can join for all or part of the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. City staff will be at Lamplighter, Ainsworth, Louisiana Oaks and Oak Hill parks. You can also choose to visit a different park or green area and use supplies to pick up litter there.

St. Paul – A Party for the Planet will be held at Como Zoo and Conservatory starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include games, crafts, a Zookeeper talk, a gardener chat, receive free tree saplings and a story theatre. Attendees can also register to win a prize.

MONDAY

Dakota County – Boat shrink wrap recycling is being offered at Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine in Rosemount during regular business hours through June 30. Due to the plastic needing special handling, it shouldn’t be placed with regular cycling. Make sure to call 651-322-4420 ahead of dropping off the materials, and remove vents, straps, cords, rocks and gravel.

Stearns County – Residents are invited to bring a garbage bag and pick up trash along the trails at Quarry Park on Earth Day. The county says there will be free parking that day at the park.

You can see a list of events worldwide, or register your own event, at EarthDay.org.

If you know of an event happening in the metro or state and would like to see it listed, CLICK HERE to send details about it to KSTP-TV.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority so you’re prepared before heading out to your area park or green space. The forecast is currently showing highs in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday, with mostly or completely sunny conditions for both days, with overnight lows hitting around the freezing mark.

RELATED: The Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend, but it may be hard to see it