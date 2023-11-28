Early talks put cost of Xcel Energy Center renovations at up to $300 million

Early talks have put the cost of renovations at Xcel Energy Center at up to $300 million.

Monday afternoon, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jamie Tincher and Senate Bonding Committee Chair Sandy Pappas all met to continue preliminary discussions about what sources said are “major renovations” to the Xcel Energy Center “ranging between $200 and $300 million.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued the following statement:

“The X has served as a staple entertainment and event space, bringing millions of people to St. Paul for over 20 years. As the building ages, we are committed to working with the Wild to envision and ensure the arena’s long-term success.”

The next legislative session, in 2024, will be a bonding session where the state borrows money to pay for large, and smaller, infrastructure projects.

The ranking Republican on that committee, Sen. Karin Housley, (R) Stillwater, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS there are already more than $2 billion in bonding requests across the state and if the Wild pursue bonding for part of the renovations at Xcel Energy Center, it will be a tough sell.

“Well, first, they would have to have a buy-in from the city of St. Paul and that’s going to be a hurdle for them to get over,” said Housley. “And, again, most of us legislators focus on our districts. So, they would have to make this a sell. How is it going to benefit the senator in Hibbing, or the people in Hibbing, or those in Duluth?”

Rep. Nolan West, (R) Blaine, is the House Assistant Minority Leader. West told KSTP bridges, roads, utilities and other infrastructure projects will probably be top priorities during the upcoming session.

“Minnesota loves the Wild. We’re the state of hockey. So, it’s not that we don’t want hockey in the state,” said West. “It’s just, this isn’t an appropriate use of bonding dollars for a private entity.”

A spokesperson for the Wild has declined previous interview requests but did confirm the team has put out a survey asking fans, and others, what they would like to see improved at the Xcel Energy Center.