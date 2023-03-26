Early morning fire causes evacuation of Hopkins apartment building

The Hopkins Fire Department responded to an apartment blaze early Sunday morning.

A news release from the department said the fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Street Northeast and Blake Road North.

The fire reportedly started on the third floor.

The building was evacuated, but people were allowed back inside when the fire was extinguished.

The Red Cross is reportedly assisting three families who were temporarily displaced.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a Hopkins apartment building early Sunday morning (KSTP).

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, according to the news release.

Authorities say there are no reports of significant injuries.

Multiple buses from the city arrived to load families and children inside for warmth and safety.

Some residents who spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS described what happened when they woke up from the sirens.

“It was quite an ordeal, for some people, because of the cold,” Bill Kelly, a resident of the building, said. “They brought buses in for keeping people warm.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.