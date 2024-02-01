Dunn County Sheriff: Blood-soaked items discovered along Wisconsin highway

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what it has on its hands in the Township of Colfax in Western Wisconsin.

Authorities found “several suspicious items” that had a “substantial amount of blood on them” on State Highway 40, near the Whitetail Golf Course on Jan. 21.

“We’re concerned we have a violent crime on our hands that hasn’t been discovered yet,” said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd. “It’s certainly bizarre.”

Details about what exactly was found haven’t been shared since it’s part of an active investigation.



The initial objects were found on Sunday, Jan. 21, but in the days to come, investigators went back out and found more “blood-covered” items alongside the road.

“A substantial amount of blood on these items, that leads us to believe us to believe that it was used in the commission of a crime, or the cleanup of a crime,” Bygd said.



Two Dunn County detectives have just been assigned to the case, trying to figure out exactly what was left along the road and where it’s from.



Initial testing on the objects discovered the blood is from a human, and not an animal, according to law enforcement.

“We’ve sent these items off to the crime lab for further testing, and hopefully create a DNA profile, and take any leads from there,” Bygd said.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is also looking to preserve any video of vehicles traveling on State Highway 40, on the evening of Jan. 21.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Dunn County Crime Stoppers at dunncocrimestoppers.com, or call 1-855-TIP-DUNN.