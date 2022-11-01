Drivers of 2 vehicles die after wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

UPDATE 8 a.m. 11/1/22: The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the two drivers who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Fridley.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol identified the car’s driver as 46-year-old Julian Evan Griffin of Brooklyn Center and the SUV’s driver as 78-year-old Mary Louise Ruegsegger of Mounds View.

At this time, State Patrol does not know if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which happened after Griffin drove into oncoming traffic on I-694.

INITIAL REPORT 6:20 a.m. 11/1/22: Eastbound Interstate 694 in Fridley is open again Tuesday after a wrong-way crash around 9:50 p.m. Monday that killed the drivers of both involved vehicles.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a car entering I-694 East from University Avenue turned from the ramp and drove west into oncoming traffic.

The car then collided head-on with an eastbound SUV, and both drivers died. No other vehicles were listed in the crash report.

Fridley police officers and firefighters, Allina emergency personnel, and Ramsey County deputies assisted the State Patrol.

