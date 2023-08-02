Drastic changes to new laws governing transfer or sale of firearms

New gun laws take effect

New gun laws went into effect Aug. 1 in Minnesota with the hopes of better tracking firearms.

It includes new requirements for any transfers of guns which involves sales, loans and gifts. Supporters say the intent is to reduce gun violence, but critics say it will only make it harder for law-abiding gun owners.

Kevin Vick, President of Stock & Barrel Gun Club, walked through some of the most significant changes including the universal background checks. Under the new law, both parties must go through a transferee process even if a firearm is going to be loaned for a couple of hours.

If you want to transfer or sell a firearm to a friend, you will need to go to a Federal Firearms Licensee dealer or FFL and complete a form. Another option is to complete a record of transfer form and then keep the paperwork for 10 years.

“In the past, private parties were allowed to exchange firearms, transfer firearms to one another as long as they had no reason to believe that the other person could not legally possess the firearm,” Vick explained.

An individual that wants to loan their firearm even for a couple of hours will need to fill out the transfer forms.

Private parties are also required to either have a permit to purchase or a permit to carry if they want to transfer a firearm. Getting a permit to purchase will now take up to 30 days instead of seven. If you are denied a permit, you can appeal it. If you win, you will be entitled to legal fees, whereas previously, you were not required to cover the fees.

If the firearm is not a pistol or semi-automatic military-style assault weapon as defined under Minnesota law, you do not have to complete any paperwork or background check. Other exemptions include transfers between immediate family. Another exception would be if you are present with the person borrowing your gun, for example, if you are hunting or at the gun range together.

Sen. Ron Latz authored the bill and expects the provisions to help save lives.

“Huge milestone for the state of Minnesota,” said Latz. “So for people with a history of disqualifying events or a history of violence, we want to just have another tool that’s available to prevent them from getting the gun or make it a lot harder for them to get the gun.”

Latz notes that he doesn’t expect the laws to stop all gun violence, but it’s “one more tool in the tool chest to try to reduct the proliferation of guns in our society.”

Despite efforts to reduce gun violence, Vick says it won’t stop illegal transfers.

“Unfortunately, criminals don’t care about gun laws, and they won’t pay much attention to this one either,” he said. “It’s simply additional hoops that they have to jump through in order to comply with the law.