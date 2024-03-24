Dozens of flights canceled, delayed at MSP as winter storm moves in

Travelers hoping to fly out of – or into – Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday played a game of chance against Mother Nature, as snow began falling during the morning hours.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the number of canceled arrivals stood at 47, while canceled departures was at 66.

By 12:40 p.m., that number had grown to 49 canceled arriving flights, and 77 canceled departures. Meanwhile, there were 29 delayed incoming flights at that time, while 39 outgoing delays.

The cancellations and delays come as a storm system expected to bring up to 10″ of snow in the area moves in. This has caused some municipalities to announce a snow emergency. A full list of snow events can be found by CLICKING HERE.

According to the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority, steady to heavy snowfall will be moving across the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, with heavy snow continuing to fall throughout the evening and during the beginning of the overnight hours.

The weather isn’t only causing cancellations at the airport – some schools and programs have already decided to move classes online or completely cancel them for Monday. You can find a continuously updated list of school closures HERE.

