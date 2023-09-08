DOC: Search underway for convicted sex offender who cut off GPS, left Minneapolis home

State authorities are searching for a high-risk predatory offender after cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet and left his Minneapolis home last month.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), 45-year-old Archie Demound Randle cut the bracelet off on Aug. 25, 2023. He had been on intensive supervised release since June 27 after being released from DOC custody.

State authorities say Randle was convicted of multiple charges, including first degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, soliciting a child to engage in sex, aggravated robbery, burglary and escape from custody.

Randle is described as being bald or having short brown hair, has brown eyes, weighs about 175 pounds and is 5’9. He has also been seen with a pencil mustache, a goatee, or both. He also has a tattoo of a lion’s face on the left side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a blue bucket hat, a maroon jacket, black jeans and black tennis shoes. A photo of Randle wearing these items can be found at the bottom of this article.

He has been seen in Minneapolis near the Cub Foods at 26th Avenue South, as well as the area of East Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. In addition, authorities say he was also seen on North Ruth Street in St. Paul.

If you see Randle, you’re asked to call 911 and not confront him. If you know where he may have been, you’re asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-775-5099.