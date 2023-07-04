DNR allows certain veterans free access to all state parks to celebrate 4th of July

Certain military veterans get into MN state parks for free on 4th of July

While plenty of 4th of July celebrations happened across Minnesota, not everybody wanted to celebrate among big crowds or loud fireworks.

The Minnesota DNR allowed some military veterans to enter state parks at no cost, so they can honor Independence Day in nature.

Active military personnel and veterans with a service-connected disability can visit all Minnesota State Parks all year round for free.

“I think it’s the least that we can do to honor those people who have served our country, especially on this day,” Jessica Althoff, Fort Snelling State Park Manager, said. “Here at Fort Snelling State Park, fireworks or any other explosive devices are not allowed, so we get a lot of visitors who enjoy the peace and quiet.”

Purple Heart recipients can also get a free pass into all Minnesota State Parks.