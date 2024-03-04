Diabetes patients finding drugs in short supply

Eileen Adams from New Hope has Type 2 diabetes. She’s been taking the medication Trulicity once a week for several years as part of her treatment.

Trulicity and other similar drugs are becoming more popular for weight loss. That trend, combined with some supply issues, has created a shortage in certain doses.

“I’m worried about my health,” Adams said. “… I can’t get it. Every pharmacy is out of stock. They tell me it’s people using it for weight loss. Well, I need it for my diabetes.”

A spokesperson for drug manufacturer Lilly sent this statement:

“Due to continued dynamic patient demand across doses, Lilly anticipates intermittent backorders on certain doses of Trulicity. We recognize this situation may cause a disruption in people’s treatment regimens and we are moving with urgency to address it. We are in ongoing contact with the FDA to provide timely updates. For additional supply updates, please visit the FDA’s website linked here.

“We continue to invest and add manufacturing and supply capacity around the world. The addition of our manufacturing facility in North Carolina, coupled with additional actions and expansions at other sites, will allow us to substantially expand manufacturing over the coming years.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou says if you can’t get the medication, talk to your doctor. She also says there are less popular doses that might be more available that your doctor could help you with.

“Pharmacies are getting shipments every day. Every day is a new day,” Georgiou said. “Just because you called the pharmacy today and they were out, doesn’t mean they will be out today or tomorrow or next week. Call regularly. If they have a waiting list, make sure you are on it.”