DFL Second Vice Chairwoman injured after alleged carjacking in Minneapolis

DFL Second Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan said she was injured after being attacked by a group of armed men who carjacked her in the driveway of her Minneapolis home on Tuesday.

“Yesterday my children and I were violently car jacked in the driveway of our home in Minneapolis. Four very young men, all carrying guns, beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids. The young men held our neighbors up at gunpoint when they ran over and tried to help me. All in broad daylight,” Sathanandan said in a post on Facebook Wednesday night. “Look at my face in the picture. This is the face of a mother who just had the s*** beaten out of her. A mother whose only thought was ‘let me run far enough so that my kids have a chance to get away.'”

Sathanandan said she suffered a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head, and cuts and bruises all over her body.

DFL Second Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan posted this photo on her social media following the attack (Courtesy: Facebook).

There are currently no details available on the suspects or what they took.

