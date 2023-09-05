Despite dry weather, apple season is in full swing with fall approaching

With fall on the horizon, the apple harvest is underway here in Minnesota.

Many are wondering how the crop is looking this year, especially with a dry spring and summer.

Farm manager at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Applehouse, Jim Elskamp, says the weather will not have a great impact on this year’s apple crop.

“It’s been a really good apple year for most people,” Elskamp said. “It just makes the apples, you might lose a little bit of size. You’re still going to have some good flavor and they look nice. It’s just maybe you won’t have the size you normally would have.”

Many orchards across the state are hoping for more rain this fall because apple trees have been under more stress due to the hot and dry weather this spring and summer.